Soccer-Late Gakpo equaliser earns Dutch 1-1 draw against Germany to spoil Klopp debut

Cody Gakpo volleyed in a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Netherlands against Germany in ​their Nations League Group A2 opener on Thursday, and deny new coach Juergen Klopp ​a winning debut. Former Liverpool manager Klopp, who took over Germany ‌in ​July following their shock early World Cup exit to Paraguay with the task of leading them back to international success, looked to have made a winning start before Gakpo completed a quick counter-attack and volleyed in the equaliser.

That gave new Netherlands coach, Xavi Hernandez, appointed in ‌August after Ronald Koeman stepped down following their World Cup round of 32 elimination, something to smile about. Xavi is the first foreigner in charge of the Dutch national team since the 1978 World Cup.

The Germans got some bad news before the start with playmaker Jamal Musiala ruled out after feeling some muscle pain during the warm-up, but they still got off to a high-tempo start. They were ‌left stunned in the 13th minute when Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk headed in from a corner but his effort was overruled by VAR for a foul on Germany keeper ‌Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The hosts gradually took control and found ways past the Germans' new-look defence, with Philipp Treu as full back. There was more bad news for Klopp's team with forward Kai Havertz taken off injured in the 30th, but the visitors still took the lead two minutes later with Felix Nmecha slotting in from close range after a Treu cutback.

Karim Adeyemi should have scored again in the 39th but he somehow missed the target from five metres out. The ⁠Dutch upped the ​pressure after the break and repeatedly came close ⁠to an equaliser with Germany's new number one Ter Stegen making several good saves.

But their dominance finally paid off with Gakpo's late equaliser that earned them a point. HAALAND WINNER

In their Scandinavian Group A4 clash, Norway's Erling Haaland struck ⁠twice, including a 74th-minute winner, to edge past Denmark 3-2 in Oslo. The Danes had powered back from a two-goal deficit and levelled on the hour after first-half goals from Oscar Bobb and Haaland had put the ​hosts 2-0 up. Norway were left with 10 men in stoppage time after David Moller Wolfe was sent off with a second booking.

Veteran Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ⁠disallowed but Portugal still earned a 1-0 victory over Wales courtesy of Joao Felix's 22nd minute long-range winner for a successful start for the defending Nations League champions' new coach Jorge Jesus. Wales had several golden chances in the second half and ⁠hit ​the crossbar with Brennan Johnson before Portugal defender Ruben Dias made two key blocks to protect their lead.

Saied Abu Farchi scored in the 55th minute for Israel in their League B 3-1 defeat by hosts Austria, but the player was sent off with a second booking in the very next minute following his celebration where he simulated a gun with the corner ⁠flag. Romano Schmid had given Austria a 43rd minute lead with a penalty and the hosts struck twice more late in the game to earn the three points.

There was drama in ⁠Belgrade as well where visitors Greece came from a ⁠goal down to snatch a 2-1 victory over Serbia thanks to Tasos Douvikas' winner deep in stoppage time. France were nowhere on the teamsheet but French-born players scored every goal as Malta came from behind to beat Andorra 2-1 in their Nations League D clash.

Irvin Cardona and Teddy ‌Teuma took turns as scorer ‌and provider to secure Malta’s victory after fellow French-born forward Guillaume Lopez had put the hosts ​ahead.