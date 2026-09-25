NFL-'Name is... Juice': Juszczyk appeals fine over alleged beer-drinking celebration
San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has filed an appeal against a fine he received from the NFL this week, after the league said he had imitated swigging a beer during an on-field celebration. The incident happened during the Niners' 35-13 win over the Miami Dolphins, during which Juszczyk tipped his head back and mimed taking a celebratory sip, which the 10-times Pro Bowler later said was a nod to his nickname "Juice".
The NFL saw it differently, confirming reports that the gesture was seen as mimicking drinking beer, which breaks rules forbidding engaging in offensive demonstrations. The league also confirmed reports that Juszczyk had appealed the fine. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the Harvard grad texted him: "I don’t even drink beer!"
The 35-year-old also made his case on social media, posting several examples of him doing the same celebration, including one with the caption "Fresh squeezed juice". "Name is…Juice," he wrote in another post on Instagram.