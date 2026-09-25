NFL-'Name is... Juice': Juszczyk appeals fine over alleged beer-drinking celebration

San Francisco ​49ers fullback Kyle ​Juszczyk has filed an ‌appeal ​against a fine he received from the NFL this week, after ‌the league said he had imitated swigging a beer during an on-field celebration. The incident happened during the Niners' 35-13 ‌win over the Miami Dolphins, during which Juszczyk ‌tipped his head back and mimed taking a celebratory sip, which the 10-times Pro Bowler later said was a nod to ⁠his ​nickname "Juice".

The NFL ⁠saw it differently, confirming reports that the gesture was seen as ⁠mimicking drinking beer, which breaks rules forbidding engaging in offensive ​demonstrations. The league also confirmed reports that Juszczyk ⁠had appealed the fine. ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter reported that the ⁠Harvard ​grad texted him: "I don’t even drink beer!"

The 35-year-old also made his case on social media, ⁠posting several examples of him doing the same celebration, including ⁠one with ⁠the caption "Fresh squeezed juice". "Name is…Juice," he wrote in another post on Instagram.