Vessel ​transits at ​the Strait of ‌Hormuz fell ​on Thursday to nine, compared with ‌the previous day's 14, preliminary shiptracking data showed on Friday with levels also lower than ‌the 10-day average of around 18. Out ‌of these nine, eight ships exited and one entered, according to the data.

Some vessels ⁠may ​be ⁠sailing through the waterways with their transponders turned ⁠off and they are not considered ​in the counts. Of the eight exits, one ⁠was the ballast very large gas carrier and ⁠one ​was a laden very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The rest of ⁠the exits were made by Panamax, Supramax, short-range ⁠and ⁠medium-range tankers. One dry bulk handymax carrier entered the strait.