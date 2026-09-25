Hormuz commodity ship transits fall to single digits, shiptracking data shows
Vessel transits at the Strait of Hormuz fell on Thursday to nine, compared with the previous day's 14, preliminary shiptracking data showed on Friday with levels also lower than the 10-day average of around 18. Out of these nine, eight ships exited and one entered, according to the data.
Some vessels may be sailing through the waterways with their transponders turned off and they are not considered in the counts. Of the eight exits, one was the ballast very large gas carrier and one was a laden very large crude carrier (VLCC).
The rest of the exits were made by Panamax, Supramax, short-range and medium-range tankers. One dry bulk handymax carrier entered the strait.