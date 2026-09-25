Hormuz commodity ship transits fall to single digits, shiptracking data shows

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 09:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 09:15 IST
Hormuz commodity ship transits fall to single digits, shiptracking data shows

Vessel ​transits at ​the Strait of ‌Hormuz fell ​on Thursday to nine, compared with ‌the previous day's 14, preliminary shiptracking data showed on Friday with levels also lower than ‌the 10-day average of around 18. Out ‌of these nine, eight ships exited and one entered, according to the data.

Some vessels ⁠may ​be ⁠sailing through the waterways with their transponders turned ⁠off and they are not considered ​in the counts. Of the eight exits, one ⁠was the ballast very large gas carrier and ⁠one ​was a laden very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The rest of ⁠the exits were made by Panamax, Supramax, short-range ⁠and ⁠medium-range tankers. One dry bulk handymax carrier entered the strait.

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