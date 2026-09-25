Eight injured in drone attack in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, one killed in Belgorod region

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 09:58 IST
Eight injured in drone attack in Russia's Ulyanovsk region, one killed in Belgorod region

Eight people, ​including a child, were ​injured in a ‌Ukrainian drone ​attack on Russia's Ulyanovsk region on Friday morning, Governor Alexei Russkikh said. Russkikh ‌said on Telegram that industrial and civilian infrastructure in the region had been damaged in the attack.

In Russia's ‌Belgorod region, one civilian was killed and another wounded ‌when a Ukrainian drone struck a truck overnight, the regional operational headquarters said. Voronezh region Governor Alexander Gusev said air ⁠defence forces ​had destroyed ⁠88 drones overnight over the regional capital and at least six ⁠districts. Four people were injured in Voronezh, while residential buildings, ​vehicles and industrial facilities were damaged, he said.

Separately, ⁠Perm region Governor Dmitry Makhonin said on Telegram that air defence ⁠units ​and mobile fire groups were repelling a "massive" drone attack on the region. He said an industrial ⁠facility had been targeted but that there were no preliminary ⁠reports of ⁠casualties, with emergency services working at the scene. Reuters could not independently verify the ‌reports.

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