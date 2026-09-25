Hormuz commodity ship transits fall to nine, shiptracking data shows

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 09:37 IST
Hormuz commodity ship transits fall to nine, shiptracking data shows

Vessel ​transits at the Strait of ‌Hormuz ​fell on Thursday to 9, compared with the previous day's 14, preliminary shiptracking data showed ‌on Friday.

Of those, eight ships exited, according to the data. The 10-day average of transits is 18.

Some vessels may be sailing through the ‌waterway with their transponders turned off and are not considered in ‌the counts. Of the eight exits, one was a ballast very large gas carrier and one was a laden very large crude carrier (VLCC).

The rest of the ⁠exits ​were made by ⁠Panamax, Supramax, short-range and medium-range tankers. The vessel that entered the strait was a ⁠dry bulk handymax carrier.

Before the Iran war started on February 28, the ​strait typically handled about 125 large, commercial vessels per day, including tankers, ⁠gas carriers, bulkers and container vessels, accounting for some 20% of the world’s daily ⁠crude ​oil and liquefied natural gas supply. At the Bab el-Mandeb strait, ship transits on Thursday were little changed from Wednesday at ⁠26, with 12 ships entering and 14 ships exiting, Kpler data showed.

Of ⁠the ships ⁠that entered, one was a laden VLCC carrying Iraqi Basrah crude bound for Egypt with its transponder ‌switched on.

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global
2
China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

Global
3
SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

Global
4
Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026