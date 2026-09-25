EU urges Britain to raise tariffs on Chinese cars, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 09:49 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 09:49 IST
EU urges Britain to raise tariffs on Chinese cars, FT reports

Brussels ​has told ​Prime Minister Andy ‌Burnham that ​Britain would need to raise ‌tariffs on Chinese cars and more closely align with EU trade ‌policy if it wants ‌to avoid “made in Europe” barriers that would hit key exports, the Financial Times ⁠reported ​on ⁠Friday. In response to lobbying to secure ⁠equal treatment for UK products, the ​EU told London that its ⁠best solution would be to join ⁠the ​bloc’s customs union, the newspaper reported, citing two people ⁠familiar with the matter.

Reuters could ⁠not ⁠immediately verify the report.

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