46th Chess Olympiad: India slump in open, women's section after round 8 draws

In the open section, India drew 2-2 against Azerbaijan, while in the women's section, India drew 2-2 against Kazakhstan.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 10:43 IST
46th Chess Olympiad: India slump in open, women's section after round 8 draws
D Gukesh. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Team India slipped down in rankings with draws in the open and women's sections during the eighth round of the 46th Chess Olympiad being held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday. In the open section, India drew 2-2 against Azerbaijan, while in the women's section, India drew 2-2 against Kazakhstan.

The world champion grandmaster D Gukesh played a draw against Azerbaijan GM Mahammad Muradli. In the women's section, Alua Nurman defeated Indian grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu. Also, Savitha Shri won a drawish endgame against Woman International Master Elnaz Kaliakhmet to help India to a draw.

In the open section, India has slipped to seventh spot with 13 points, with Uzbekistan at the top with 14 points. In the women's section, India slumped to fifth with 13 points, with China at the top with 15 points, as per Chess.com. Earlier, India produced two great wins in the open and women's section in the seventh round of the at the ongoing 46th Chess Olympiad at Samarkand, Uzbekistan on Thursday.

In the open section, India prevailed over 2.5-1.5 over England. Coming to the women's section, India outclassed Germany 3.5-0.5. After the sixth round, India was third in the open section, with only Uzbekistan (14) having a perfect score so far. India is also was third position with 12 points in the women's section, with China and Uzbekistan (13) above them.

The Chess Olympiad will have a total of 11 rounds and will conclude on September 27. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global
2
China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

Global
3
SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

SoftBank issues $11.1 billion in bonds in OpenAI financing push

Global
4
Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Meta debuts camera-free smart glasses at $349 to tackle privacy concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Inside Dutch Social Housing: Smart Sensors Connecting Daily Life With Energy Use

Home Visits Linked to Better Timing of First Foods for HIV-Exposed Babies in Tanzania

Tracking Every Meal: Bihar Experiment Offers New Lessons for Tackling Child Malnutrition

Cocoa Under Pressure as Extreme Rainfall Erodes Farm Yields

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026