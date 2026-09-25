Games-Japan's Ohashi has touch of genius, Qin says after losing world record

Qin Haiyang hailed wunderkind Shin Ohashi ​as a "genius" after the Japanese ​swimmer smashed the men's 200 ‌metres breaststroke ​world record en route to a gold medal at the Asian Games. On Thursday, 17-year-old Ohashi made waves in ‌the Asian Games pool, shattering the world record with a blistering 2:04.83 to eclipse the mark of 2:05.48 set by China's Qin at the 2023 world championships.

"That was ‌a great performance. I have a lot of respect. I think it's ‌not important to care about feeling like I've lost something. That's alright," Qin told reporters, speaking ahead of the 50m breaststroke final on Friday. "He's just 17 years old and already had fast ⁠times and ​talent and performances. ⁠I think he's a genius. That's what he is."

Despite being the former world record-holder and reigning ⁠world champion in the 200m, Qin did not compete in the event at the Aichi-Nagoya ​Asian Games. The 27-year-old, part of China's gold-winning 4x100 metres medley team at the ⁠Paris Olympics, said he had been dealing with a knee injury and did not swim in ⁠the ​200m because of fatigue.

"For now I don't want to do the 200 because I think with age or physically, just simple things," he added, dampening ⁠hopes of a future showdown with Ohashi in the event. Asked about potentially returning to ⁠the 200m for ⁠the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, Qin was non-committal: "I have no idea. Let's just focus on tonight's 50m."