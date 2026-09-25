Founder of UK anti-migrant group denies criminal damage by slashing small boat

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 17:11 IST
Founder of UK anti-migrant group denies criminal damage by slashing small boat

The founder of the British anti-migrant Patriot ​Platform group, which has mobilised hundreds of ​protesters in recent weeks, on ‌Friday denied criminal ​damage by slashing a small boat which had taken dozens of migrants from France. Daniel Thomas, widely known as "Danny Tommo", has ‌built a large online following and recently founded Patriot Platform, a group focused on people arriving in Britain across the Channel on small boats.

Earlier this month, hundreds of black-clad protesters gathered twice in ‌two days on Britain's south coast, blocking streets in response to arrivals of small ‌boats, which a government minister described as "thuggish". The numbers of those arriving in small boats have fallen, though 781 people arrived on Wednesday – the most on a single day in 2026 – and the crossings remain a prominent political issue ⁠which ​has dogged successive British ⁠governments.

Right-wing opposition parties and anti-migration activists have called for more action, but greater cooperation with French authorities and even ⁠repeated deaths have not deterred many people from seeking to make the perilous journey. Thomas livestreamed himself ​on Tuesday following a small boat through the Channel, with the migrants then transferred onto ⁠a vessel and taken ashore.

They were initially intended to be taken to the town of Gosport, near Britain's ⁠south ​coast, but were diverted after several hundred people gathered to protest the plans. Thomas, 37, is charged with criminal damage by slashing at a small boat with a knife while ⁠a rescue worker was on board and a further charge of failing to provide the ⁠PIN code for his ⁠phone.

He appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court and pleaded not guilty to both charges. Thomas was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance ‌at Portsmouth ‌Crown Court next week.

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