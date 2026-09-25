WTO dispute body agrees to Russia's request to establish panel on EU carbon border levy
The World Trade Organization's dispute settlement body agreed on Friday to Russia's request to establish a panel examining the European Union's carbon border levy. Russia first initiated the dispute regarding the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) last year, arguing the measure - which imposes a carbon charge on certain imports to match the carbon costs faced by European producers - is discriminatory and protectionist, and has asked the WTO to adjudicate whether it violates international trade rules.
Its first request in July this year was unsuccessful but was then accepted on Friday upon its second request.