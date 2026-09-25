​The World ​Trade Organization's dispute ‌settlement body ​agreed on Friday to Russia's request ‌to establish a panel examining the European Union's carbon border levy. Russia first ‌initiated the dispute regarding the ‌EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) last year, arguing the measure - which imposes a ⁠carbon ​charge ⁠on certain imports to match the carbon ⁠costs faced by European producers - ​is discriminatory and protectionist, and has ⁠asked the WTO to adjudicate whether it ⁠violates ​international trade rules.

Its first request in July this ⁠year was unsuccessful but was then accepted ⁠on ⁠Friday upon its second request.