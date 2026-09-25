Tennis-Defending champion Sinner withdraws from China Open as knee injury recovery continues

World number one Jannik Sinner has withdrawn from the ​China Open, saying on Friday that he ​is not yet ready to compete ‌as ​he continues to recover from the knee injury that also forced him to miss the US Open. The 25-year-old Italian has not played since ‌capturing his fifth major title at Wimbledon in July.

Sinner skipped the Canadian Open and withdrew from the Cincinnati Open, two key hard-court tune-up events, before also pulling out of the US Open. "I'm very sorry to ‌announce that I won't be able to play in Beijing this year," Sinner said on ‌social media.

"My knee is not where I would like it to be, and I'm not ready to compete yet, but I will do everything possible to be back on court as soon as I can. "What I miss the most is, ⁠of course, ​the tournament, the fans ⁠and the atmosphere. I've had a great time in the past, including winning the title last year, and I'm very ⁠disappointed that I cannot defend it this year, but I'm very happy to come back next year.

"So I wish ​everyone a very good tournament, and I'll see you all very soon on court again." Sinner ⁠defeated American Learner Tien in straight sets in the Beijing final last year to win his second China Open title ⁠after ​his triumph in 2023.

His withdrawal leaves Novak Djokovic as one of the headline attractions at the ATP 500 event. The 24-times Grand Slam champion will return to the China Open after an ⁠11-year absence as he looks to rebuild momentum following a shock first-round exit at the US Open ⁠that saw him slip ⁠to world number 12. The 39-year-old Serb is returning to Beijing, where he boasts a perfect record and a tournament-best six titles.

The men's draw at the ‌China Open ‌runs from September 30 to October 6.