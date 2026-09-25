Fifth candidate enters race to lead WHO as nominations close
A fifth candidate has entered the race to lead the World Health Organization, the agency's website showed as the deadline for nominees closed overnight.
A fifth candidate has entered the race to lead the World Health Organization, the agency's website showed as the deadline for nominees closed overnight.
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