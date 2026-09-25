Soccer-Record-breaking Bellingham voted England men's player of the year

Jude Bellingham has been named England men's ​player of the year for a ​second successive season after a standout ‌campaign ​in which he scored a record seven goals at the 2026 World Cup, the Football Association said on Friday. The 23-year-old Real ‌Madrid midfielder's World Cup tally set a record for an England men's player at a major tournament as the Three Lions secured their best finish at the competition since 1966 by ‌finishing third.

"It feels great," Bellingham said. "It's a huge honour to be recognised by the ‌fans again. So not something you think about when you’re playing for your country, but it's obviously a beautiful little addition to the great summer we had, and the honour of playing for my country." The award was ⁠decided ​by supporters voting on ⁠the official England app.

Bellingham's World Cup tally included doubles in the thrilling round-of-16 victory over Mexico at the ⁠Azteca Stadium and in the quarter-final win over Norway in Miami. He also became the youngest European player ​to feature at four major tournaments.

England manager Thomas Tuchel said Bellingham was "one of the ⁠players of the tournament, not only for us but of the whole tournament." "He lived up to his full potential; ⁠you ​could just see what a competitor and what a machine he is," Tuchel said. "He just thrives under pressure, he just loves these moments, he loves these stages and ⁠it brings out the very best in him."

Captain Harry Kane was England's top scorer for a ⁠seventh consecutive season ⁠after netting 12 goals across all national team competitions, matching his best tally for England. Kane called the achievement a "showcase of consistency" and thanked ‌his teammates ‌and coaches for their support.