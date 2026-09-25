Soccer-Injury blow for Arsenal as Havertz leaves Germany camp

Arsenal face a potential ​injury setback after ​forward Kai Havertz ‌was forced ​to withdraw from the Germany squad due to a muscle strain ‌on Friday. The 27-year-old was forced off 30 minutes into Germany's 1-1 Nations League draw with the Netherlands on ‌Thursday after a late tackle by Quinten Timber. Scans ‌confirmed the issue forcing Havertz to return to London early for treatment.

Havertz has made seven appearances for Arsenal this season, ⁠scoring ​three goals ⁠while starting all five of their Premier League matches. Bayern Munich midfielder ⁠Jamal Musiala also left the camp due to injury, ​with Eintracht Frankfurt forward Jonathan Burkardt and Liverpool midfielder ⁠Florian Wirtz called up as replacements, the German Football Association (DFB) ⁠said ​in a statement.

While Germany manager Juergen Klopp expressed hope the injury would not lead to a ⁠lengthy absence, any extended period on the sidelines could complicate ⁠matters ⁠for the Gunners who are trailing league leaders Manchester City by three points.