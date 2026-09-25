Germany's lower house of parliament approves fuel tax discount

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 17:14 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 17:14 IST
Germany's lower house of parliament approves fuel tax discount

Germany's ​lower house of parliament ​approved on Friday ‌the second ​temporary gasoline tax discount this year, which will cost federal and ‌state governments €2.5 billion ($2.85 billion).

Following approval by the lower house, the upper house of parliament -wherethe states are represented - is expected to also ‌pass the fuel price discount later on Friday. The ‌government will cut taxes on gasoline and diesel by €0.17 ($0.20) per litre from the beginning of October until the end of December ⁠to ​help citizens ⁠deal with fuel prices sent soaring by the Iran war.

As the Middle ⁠East conflict shows no signs of easing, the German government ​has been forced to revive relief measures for consumers ⁠and companies after temporary moves earlier this year, trying to contain ⁠public ​discontent and the rise of the far-right. Germany approved in April a fuel tax discount for May and June ⁠to cushion the impact of higher petrol prices which ⁠cost €1.6 billion ⁠and, during the two months it was in effect, inflation eased.

($1 = 0.8777 euros)

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