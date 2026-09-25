The International ​Criminal Court has insulated ​itself against ‌potential court-wide ​US sanctions, its deputy prosecutor Nazhat Shameem Khan told ‌the Financial Times in an interview published on Friday. "We have done a lot of work ‌to ensure that the court is buffered from ‌the impacts of any potential sanctions in the future," she told the FT.

The tribunal has spent ⁠the ​past year ⁠overhauling its systems, shifting its office software from Microsoft ⁠to German open-source alternative openDesk, and finding workarounds ​for health insurance and banking, Khan said. The court ⁠has also been paying employees months in ⁠advance to ​mitigate payroll disruption, according to the FT.

Reuters reported earlier this week that ⁠US President Donald Trump's administration has prepared sanctions against ⁠the ⁠entire International Criminal Court and plans to announce them soon.