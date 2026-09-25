CRPF to expand opportunities, support for women personnel: DG GP Singh as force marks 40 years of women in combat

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will expand opportunities and institutional support for women personnel, Director General GP Singh said on Friday, as the force marked 40 years of women serving in combat roles on Friday. Addressing a commemorative ceremony in New Delhi, the DG said women personnel today operate across complex terrains, counter-insurgency grids and high-stakes law-and-order duties with distinction.

“Forty years ago, the CRPF broke barriers by establishing the nation's first all-women combat unit. Today, our women personnel operate across complex terrains, counter-insurgency grids, and high-stakes law-and-order duties with distinction and grit. We salute our women warriors for their valorous achievements, enduring discipline, and selfless service. The force remains committed to expanding opportunities and institutional support for women in uniform,” Singh said. The ceremony marked four decades since the raising of the CRPF’s 88th Mahila Battalion in 1986, which was the first all-women combat battalion in India.

The event brought together senior CRPF leadership, decorated veterans, serving personnel and dignitaries to commemorate the contribution of women personnel to the force and reflect on their evolving role in frontline security operations. Singh, along with Anamika Singh, President of the CRPF Family Welfare Association (CWA), presided over the ceremony.

The DG felicitated distinguished women veterans and serving officers for their dedicated service, operational courage and sacrifices in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The CRPF said women personnel have served over the past four decades in a range of challenging assignments, including counter-terror operations, riot control, VIP security, specialised anti-Naxal deployments and UN Peacekeeping missions.

The DG also commended the families of CRPF personnel for their perseverance and highlighted welfare initiatives undertaken by the CWA to support personnel deployed in challenging theatres across India and on UN Peacekeeping missions overseas. The force said the 88th Mahila Battalion, raised in 1986, set a precedent for greater participation of women in frontline security duties.

The CRPF reiterated its commitment to operational readiness, progressive reforms and an inclusive security ecosystem in which women personnel continue to take on frontline responsibilities. The 40-year milestone marks the evolution of women’s participation in the CRPF from the raising of its pioneering all-women battalion to their deployment across diverse operational and security assignments. (ANI)