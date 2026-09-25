EU members agree to release 6.6 billion euros linked to Ukraine military aid, Kallas says
European Union member states have agreed on the terms for releasing €6.6 billion ($7.53 billion) in European Peace Facility funds linked to military aid for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday. Of that, €900 million is for the EU's military assistance mission for Ukraine and €1 billion will fund new joint procurement of equipment, Kallas said in a post on X. She added the remaining €4.7 billion will go to reimburse member states, some of whom have already said they would channel their share to Ukraine.
($1 = 0.8770 euros)