EU members agree to release 6.6 billion euros linked to Ukraine military aid, Kallas says

​European Union ​member states have ‌agreed on ​the terms for releasing €6.6 billion ($7.53 ‌billion) in European Peace Facility funds linked to military aid for ‌Ukraine, EU foreign policy ‌chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday. Of that, €900 million is for the EU's ⁠military ​assistance mission ⁠for Ukraine and €1 billion will fund ⁠new joint procurement of equipment, Kallas ​said in a post on ⁠X. She added the remaining €4.7 billion ⁠will ​go to reimburse member states, some of whom have ⁠already said they would channel ⁠their ⁠share to Ukraine.

($1 = 0.8770 euros)