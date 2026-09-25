Trump-Xi state dinner guest list includes SpaceX’s Musk, Nvidia’s Huang and LVMH’s Arnault
US President Donald Trump hosted a State Dinner on Thursday at the White House honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Here is the list of invited guests, according to the White House press office. Click on this link for a graphic view of Trump and Xi's table at the dinner and how the seating plan with Big Tech execs on the top table contrasted with a similar state banquet in Beijing in May. US officials
Chinese officials Guests