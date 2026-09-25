Trump-Xi state dinner guest list includes SpaceX’s Musk, Nvidia’s Huang and LVMH’s Arnault

US President Donald Trump hosted a State Dinner on Thursday at the White House honoring Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Here is the list of ​invited guests, according to the White House press office. Click on this link for a graphic view of Trump ​and Xi's table at the dinner and how the seating plan with Big Tech ‌execs on the ​top table contrasted with a similar state banquet in Beijing in May. US officials

Chinese officials Guests