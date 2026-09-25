Soccer-Bonmati says Liga F talent exodus is due to significant gap to top leagues

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 18:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 18:05 IST
Soccer-Bonmati says Liga F talent exodus is due to significant gap to top leagues

Three-time Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati says that Spain's ​Liga F is losing talent because players ​are conscious that other leagues are ‌at ​a higher level. Barcelona and Bonmati have set the standard in women's football in recent years, winning four of the last six Champions League ‌titles, finishing as runners-up on the other two occasions. Yet a number of Barcelona's key players have left in recent seasons.

In an interview with Spanish outlet Marca, Bonmati put this down to the level of ‌the domestic competition in Spain. "I think there are more attractive competitions, and the players are ‌noticing it," said Bonmati.

"You just have to see how many leave every year, especially to the English League. For me, we haven't become a top league, and we're far off being that." The Barcelona midfielder also said she would welcome an ⁠improved Real ​Madrid and hoped for ⁠a 'demanding league' in order to raise their own level.

Barcelona have dominated Spanish football, winning the last seven league titles and ⁠suffering just five league defeats since 2019. Despite their success in Europe, Barcelona have had to replace a number of ​starting players over the last three years. Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas left for ⁠the Women's Super League earlier this year, and was joined in England by Ona Batlle and Mapi Leon, while Salma ⁠Paralluelo ​left for OL Lyonnes.

It is a trend that has been visible since 2024. Long-time forward Mariona Caldentey joined Arsenal after two consecutive Champions League titles, and Jana Fernandez, Fridolina Rolfo and Lucy ⁠Bronze are further examples of leading figures opting for the exit door. Barcelona's closest domestic rivals in recent ⁠seasons have been Real ⁠Madrid, but they too have seen important players depart. In 2026, Caroline Weir, Misa Rodriguez and Teresa Abelleira left Valdebebas. The year prior to that, ‌captain Olga ‌Carmona signed for Paris St Germain.

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