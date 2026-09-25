Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges over stabbing of two Jewish men in London
A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of attempted murder over a knife attack during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London.
Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, appeared at London's Old Bailey court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, as well as a third count relating to an unconnected incident earlier the same day.