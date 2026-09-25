Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder charges over stabbing of two Jewish men in London

​A ​45-year-old man ‌pleaded not guilty ​on Friday to charges ‌of attempted murder over a knife attack during which two ‌Jewish men were stabbed ‌in Golders Green, north London.

Essa Suleiman, a British national ⁠who ​was ⁠born in Somalia, appeared at London's ⁠Old Bailey court on Friday ​and pleaded not guilty to ⁠two counts of attempted murder, ⁠as ​well as a third count relating to ⁠an unconnected incident earlier the ⁠same ⁠day.