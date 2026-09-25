Motor racing-Mercedes' Russell takes Azerbaijan GP pole ahead of Leclerc
Mercedes' George Russell took pole position ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Friday. McLaren's Oscar Piastri was third fastest at the Baku City Circuit.
Mercedes' runaway championship leader Kimi Antonelli hit the wall at Turn One during the opening phase of qualifying. The 20-year-old Italian will start 16th for the race, which is being held on Saturday this year with the country marking its Remembrance Day on Sunday.