Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of two Jewish men in London
A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of attempted murder over a knife attackin April during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London.
Essa Suleiman, a British national who was born in Somalia, appeared at London's Old Bailey court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, as well as a third count relating to an unconnected incident earlier the same day. The stabbings on April 29 followed a spate of incidents targeting Jewish premises in the same area of north London, home to a large Jewish population, and police had said it was being investigated as suspected terrorism.
Prosecutor Deanna Heer said on Friday, however, that the Crown Prosecution Service had concluded that there was no sufficient evidence to say the stabbings had a terrorist connection.