​A 45-year-old man ‌pleaded not guilty ​on Friday to charges of attempted murder over a ‌knife attackin April during which two Jewish men were stabbed in Golders Green, north London.

Essa Suleiman, a British ‌national who was born in Somalia, appeared at ‌London's Old Bailey court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of attempted murder, as well as ⁠a ​third count relating ⁠to an unconnected incident earlier the same day. The stabbings ⁠on April 29 followed a spate of incidents targeting Jewish ​premises in the same area of north ⁠London, home to a large Jewish population, and police had ⁠said ​it was being investigated as suspected terrorism.

Prosecutor Deanna Heer said on Friday, however, that the Crown ⁠Prosecution Service had concluded that there was no sufficient ⁠evidence to ⁠say the stabbings had a terrorist connection.