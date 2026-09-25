Indian Coast Guard ship Shaunak sails from Chennai as QUAD-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission begins

The Indian Coast Guard ship Shaunak sailed from Chennai as India welcomed the commencement of the QUAD-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. In a statement on X, the MEA said that the mission will strengthen maritime cooperation and interoperability between the QUAD nations- India, Japan, the United States and Australia.

“India welcomes the commencement of the QUAD-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission, announced at the 11th Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi on 26 May 2026. @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Shaunak has sailed from Chennai with sea riders from all four Quad countries. The mission strengthens maritime cooperation and interoperability, reflecting the Quad’s shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Randhir Jaiswal posted. As per the Indian Coast Guard, the ship sailed with six sea riders from the QUAD nations as they share a commitment to uphold “a free, open, inclusive and rule-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The Indian Coast Guard stated that the mission underscores India’s MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision. “Sailing Together, Charting Maritime Cooperation! @IndiaCoastGuard Ship Shaunak sailed from #Chennai on 25 September 2026 for the QUAD‑at‑Sea Ship Observer Mission with six sea riders from member nations. Marking an important step in advancing maritime cooperation and interoperability, this strategic initiative reflects a shared commitment of #India, #Australia, #Japan and the #UnitedStates to uphold a free, open, inclusive and rule-based maritime order in the Indo-Pacific region,” the Indian Coast Guard posted on X.

“This mission strongly underscores India’s #MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) vision, reinforcing ICG’s steadfast dedication to collective engagement, professional linkages and a highly secure maritime environment,” the X post read. The inaugural QUAD-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission was launched in 2025 with the officers from the member nations embarking on board the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Stratton.

In the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi in May 2026, it was decided that the 2026 edition of the Quad-at-Sea Ship Observer Mission will be hosted by India. (ANI)