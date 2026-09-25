Wall ​Street's ​main stock ‌indexes were steady ​at open on Friday ‌as AI optimism offset worries regarding high oil prices and rising ‌Treasury yields, while investors monitored ‌chances of an agreement to end the Middle East conflict.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average rose 9.7 points, ⁠or 0.02%, at the open to ​51,359.7. The S&P 500 rose ⁠5.7 points, or 0.07%, at ⁠the ​open to 7,709.86, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠31.6 points, or 0.12%, to ⁠26,970.952 ⁠at the opening bell.