US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens steady as AI enthusiasm eases worries over higher oil prices, yields
Wall Street's main stock indexes were steady at open on Friday as AI optimism offset worries regarding high oil prices and rising Treasury yields, while investors monitored chances of an agreement to end the Middle East conflict.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.7 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 51,359.7. The S&P 500 rose 5.7 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 7,709.86, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 31.6 points, or 0.12%, to 26,970.952 at the opening bell.