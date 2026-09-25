US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens steady as AI enthusiasm eases worries over higher oil prices, yields

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 19:02 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 19:02 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens steady as AI enthusiasm eases worries over higher oil prices, yields

Wall ​Street's ​main stock ‌indexes were steady ​at open on Friday ‌as AI optimism offset worries regarding high oil prices and rising ‌Treasury yields, while investors monitored ‌chances of an agreement to end the Middle East conflict.

The ⁠Dow ​Jones ⁠Industrial Average rose 9.7 points, ⁠or 0.02%, at the open to ​51,359.7. The S&P 500 rose ⁠5.7 points, or 0.07%, at ⁠the ​open to 7,709.86, while the Nasdaq Composite rose ⁠31.6 points, or 0.12%, to ⁠26,970.952 ⁠at the opening bell.

TRENDING

1
South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncertain Retirement
Blog

South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncerta...

Korea Rep
2
Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragile Understanding

Blocked at Sea: Philippine Resupply Failure Tests Manila and Beijing’s Fragi...

Philippines
3
Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Venezuela's Rodriguez promises elections to transition to 'full democracy'

Global
4
China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

China, US should be partners, not rivals, Xi says on arrival in Washington

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Ethiopia’s Justice Paradox: Fast Courts Face Staffing, Digital and Access Gaps as Cases Rise

From Training to Trading: Why Real Customer Demand Could Accelerate SME Digital Transformation

Beyond Good Policy: Why Strong Public Institutions Matter for Investment, Jobs and Growth

South Korea’s Aging Challenge: Pension Gaps Leave Millions Facing an Uncertain Retirement

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026