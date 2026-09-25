Five missing after explosion fells building in heart of touristic Athens

Five ​people were missing on Friday ‌after an ​explosion caused a residential building to collapse in a touristic area of central Athens, injuring three people and ‌damaging houses, shops and cars across a historic neighbourhood.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast in the two-storey building in Plaka near some of Athens' ‌most popular sites including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus. The building ‌where the blast took place was reduced to a mess of twisted metal, broken balconies and hanging concrete slabs. The explosion also sent rocks and broken glass flying as far as three ⁠blocks ​away.

The fire brigade ⁠was searching for five people, including an elderly couple that lived in the building, an official ⁠told Reuters. Part of the building was rented out to tourists, a police official said. The ​area is home to many hotels and short-term rentals. Crowds of tourists ⁠stroll its narrow streets lined with cafes and souvenir shops.

Fire crews and ambulances rushed to the ⁠scene ​early on Friday as smoke billowed above the ancient monuments. "It was like the whole building, the whole block blew off. That's how strong it ⁠was," said local resident Andreas Martzaklis.

Authorities said a passer-by was injured. Two women who ⁠had been trapped ⁠in an adjacent building were rescued and being treated in hospital.