"Firm opposition to illegal occupation of territories": Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, regional challenges with Cyprus FM

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and discussed regional challenges, as the two leaders reaffirmed their opposition to the occupation of territories.

ANI | Updated: 25-09-2026 21:22 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 21:22 IST
"Firm opposition to illegal occupation of territories": Jaishankar discusses bilateral ties, regional challenges with Cyprus FM
EAM S Jaishankar and Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos (Photo/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday met Cyprus Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and discussed regional challenges, as the two leaders reaffirmed their opposition to the occupation of territories. Jaishankar and Kombos reviewed bilateral ties and India-European Union relations, while underlining their commitment to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) as the Constitution of the seas.

“Delighted to meet Cyprus FM Constantinos Kombos @ckombos #UNGA81. Reviewed the steady progress in our bilateral cooperation as also in India-EU ties. Exchanged views on regional challenges. Reaffirmed our firm opposition to the illegal occupation of our territories. Also underlined our commitment to UNCLOS as the Constitution of the seas,” Jaishankar posted on X. “Always a distinct pleasure to meet my dear friend and colleague @DrSJaishankar. Reaffirmed the growing Strategic Partnership and our shared commitment to taking it further, strengthening our cooperation in trade, shipping, connectivity, security, defence, digitalisation and beyond. Committed to continue to work closely together, to advance our shared strategic interests,” the Cyprus FM said on X.

India and Cyprus have strengthened their trade and defence ties. Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides visited India in May, during which the two nations elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership and inked several MoUs aimed at deepening cooperation across areas such as trade and defence. This was followed by Jaishankar’s visit to Cyprus in the same month. The West Asian country has backed India's bid for a permanent seat at the UNSC.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the 81st UNGA, Jaishankar also met United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband and discussed the global food and energy crisis and reviewed bilateral ties. Jaishankar said on X, “Discussed global challenges, including in food and energy, resulting from conflicts. Also reviewed our bilateral ties.”

As per the British High Commission in India, they discussed pressing global challenges and shared priorities for an even closer 🇬🇧🇮🇳 bilateral partnership. Jaishankar has continued his intensive diplomatic outreach in New York, as he earlier held a series of meetings with his counterparts from Armenia, Barbados and Iraq, besides meeting Panama President Jose Raul Mulino. (ANI)

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