Pope Leo warns in France that UN risks becoming 'charade'

Pope Leo said on Friday that the United Nations and other multilateral groups were in crisis, warning in a speech at the Paris headquarters of the UN culture and education body, UNESCO, that international dialogue risked becoming a "charade". The first US pope, speaking on a visit to France as a tense UN ‌General Assembly unfolded in New York, also decried world leaders who disrespected the rule of law, without naming individuals.

"Instead of respecting the law, those in power invoke it when it serves their interests and disregard it when it restrains them, treating even justice itself as though it were a commodity to be bought and sold," said the pontiff. The UN and other multilateral groups "are experiencing a crisis of effectiveness", he said. "Dialogue is seen as an obstacle to action rather than a resource for peace, a ‌charade rather than an opportunity to seek the common good together."

Leo, who became pope in May 2025, drew the ire of US President Donald Trump earlier in the year after criticizing the Iran war. This year's UN General Assembly, ‌ending on Monday, has been the scene of heated arguments. In a speech on Tuesday, Trump threatened to annihilate Iran if it did not agree terms to end the war. On Thursday, dozens of delegates left the assembly hall as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke.

Trump announced in 2025 that the US would withdraw from UNESCO. Leo is on a whirlwind four-day, three-city visit to France, where he is seeking to repair the Church's standing there after abuse scandals sparked nationwide shock.

POPE WARNS ABOUT AI RISKS The pope, who has made sounding the alarm about the risks of AI a central ⁠part of his ​16-month papacy, put the issue at the heart of his ⁠visit to France.

Earlier on Friday, he urged the world to reconsider the development of artificial intelligence, warning in a speech to French leaders that AI could create a future where "a paradise of machines" takes control of the Earth. "If we are to avoid losing our humanity amid a 'paradise of machines' ⁠invading and conditioning our daily lives, there is an urgent need for education in ethical discernment," he said, speaking under the gilded ceilings of the Elysee Palace.

NOTRE-DAME The pope was later greeted by enthusiastic crowds as he arrived at the restored Notre-Dame cathedral to lead a ​prayer service, in the first visit by a pope since a devastating fire nearly destroyed the Gothic masterpiece in 2019.

"The collective effort to rebuild it, and the splendour of the result reveal that the heart of ⁠a people beats here, and that here we stand at the living center of a civilization, where past and future embrace, where heaven and earth meet," he said. SECULAR NATION

France, a secular nation where the separation of church and state is enshrined in a 1905 law, has witnessed a steady decline in ⁠affiliation ​to the Catholic Church during the post-war era, mirroring a trend in other traditionally Catholic countries. Leo's visit comes as Catholic leaders in France have been at odds with the government over the 2024 enshrining of a right to abortion in the French constitution and the passage of the law legalizing assisted dying for adults with incurable illnesses.

On Friday, the pope strongly reiterated the Church's pro-life teachings, criticizing initiatives to allow assisted dying for those who have incurable illnesses. "I am ⁠concerned … by those trends in society that risk turning science and technology into profit-driven ventures promoting genetic manipulation, surrogacy, the trade in human organs or the possibility of arranging one’s own death," he said.

POPE TO MEET ABUSE SURVIVORS Meanwhile, local ⁠Church leaders hope the pope's visit will repair the Church's standing ⁠after a crushing 2021 report found that some 330,000 French children had been abused by Catholic clergy and lay leaders over seven decades.

French bishops have since introduced compensation and safeguarding measures, but survivors have continued to press Church leaders to demonstrate accountability. "Leo bears the immense responsibility of 'declaring enough is enough'," Alain Esquerre, 66, a spokesperson for victims at the Notre-Dame de ‌Bétharram Catholic institution, told Reuters.

The pope ‌will meet seven French victims of abuse by Catholic clergy on Sunday in Lourdes. (Additional reporting by Richard Lough, Makini Brice; writing ​by Joshua McElwee and Ingrid Melander; editing by Alex Richardson)