Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable, US ambassador says

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 21:26 IST
Trump told Xi that China helping Iran is unacceptable, US ambassador says

US ‌President Donald Trump ​made clear during talks at the White House with ‌Chinese President Xi Jinping that Chinese help for Iran is unacceptable, US Ambassador to China David Perdue said on ‌Friday.

"We made it very clear to them ‌weeks ago that, you know, any help that they would give Iran, whether it be direct or indirect, whether it ⁠be ​intelligence or ⁠parts or military equipment, was totally unacceptable. President Trump made ⁠that very clear again yesterday. This is an ongoing drumbeat," ​Perdue said in an interview with CNBC. Asked separately ⁠on Fox News if that meant China would stop assisting ⁠Iran, ​Perdue said Washington received assurances from Beijing on Thursday.

"We've seen movement ... on that already. That's ⁠what the commitment is. They assured us yesterday they're not ⁠doing that," ⁠Perdue told Fox News' "America's Newsroom" program.

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