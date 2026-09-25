Soccer-EFL seeks £1 billion from Premier League over five years, Sky reports 

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 21:26 IST
Soccer-EFL seeks £1 billion from Premier League over five years, Sky reports 

The English Football ​League has asked ​for payment of £1 ‌billion ($1.3 billion) ​over five years from the Premier League amid ongoing ‌negotiations for a new revenue-sharing deal in English football, Sky News reported on Friday. Premier League clubs were ‌told at a meeting on Thursday that ‌the EFL was seeking annual payments of £207 million over five years, the report added.

Media reports said earlier this ⁠year ​that the ⁠Premier League had proposed paying £1.5 billion over 10 years, ⁠in addition to existing funding provided by the top ​flight. An EFL spokesperson declined to comment on ⁠the matter, citing ongoing discussions. Reuters has contacted the ⁠Premier ​League for comment.

Media reports said that the Premier League paid around £137 million to the ⁠three lower leagues under the EFL umbrella last season, ⁠including ⁠the second-tier Championship, League One and League Two. ($1 = 0.7556 pounds)

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