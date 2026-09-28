Cycling-Olympic champion Marchant retires from cycling

Olympic gold medallist ​Katy Marchant has ​retired from cycling ‌at the ​age of 33, British Cycling said on Monday. The trio of ‌Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane set a world record at the Paris Olympics in 2024 ‌en route to winning gold for Britain in ‌the women's team sprint.

Marchant also won a sprint bronze medal on her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 ⁠and ​the team ⁠title at the 2024 world championships. "My dreams came true, and ⁠I feel incredibly lucky that it has been my ​life for the last 13 years," Marchant ⁠said in a statement on British Cycling's website.

"I've had the ⁠privilege ​of working with some of the most amazing people and have made friends for ⁠life. While I am closing the door on this ⁠incredible ⁠era, I am truly excited to embrace what’s next for me."