Cycling-Olympic champion Marchant retires from cycling
Olympic gold medallist Katy Marchant has retired from cycling at the age of 33, British Cycling said on Monday. The trio of Marchant, Sophie Capewell and Emma Finucane set a world record at the Paris Olympics in 2024 en route to winning gold for Britain in the women's team sprint.
Marchant also won a sprint bronze medal on her Olympic debut in Rio in 2016 and the team title at the 2024 world championships. "My dreams came true, and I feel incredibly lucky that it has been my life for the last 13 years," Marchant said in a statement on British Cycling's website.
"I've had the privilege of working with some of the most amazing people and have made friends for life. While I am closing the door on this incredible era, I am truly excited to embrace what’s next for me."