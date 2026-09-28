Top NATO commander says Russia's goal is to break will of Ukraine's allies

​NATO Supreme ​Allied Commander Europe Alexus ‌Grynkewich told ​EU lawmakers on Monday that the ‌goal of Russian activity was to break the will of Ukraine's allies to ‌continue supporting Ukraine. "If there is ‌a hybrid attack on your country, reinforcing the will to support Ukraine will ⁠show ​the ⁠Russians that their strategy isn't working and maybe ⁠have them back off that strategy," ​he said.

As part of that policy, ⁠he said member states ought to ⁠make public ​the attribution of such attacks when they are confident about ⁠who is behind them so as ⁠to ⁠deter the "sponsor states".