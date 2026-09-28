US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as oil spikes after Trump rejects Iran peace proposal

Wall ​Street ​opened lower ‌on Monday after ​President Donald Trump rejected ‌an Iranian proposal to end the conflict, leading to a ‌spike in crude prices, ‌which revived inflation worries and drove Treasury yields higher.

The Dow ⁠Jones ​Industrial ⁠Average fell 180.1 points, or 0.35%, ⁠at the open to 51,648.48. ​The S&P 500 fell ⁠21.7 points, or 0.28%, at the ⁠open ​to 7,721.7, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 133.0 ⁠points, or 0.49%, to 26,935.762 at ⁠the ⁠opening bell.