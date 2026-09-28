Israeli strikes killed at least ​two Palestinians and wounded ​several others on Monday ‌in two separate ​attacks in the Gaza Strip, health officials in the enclave said. A woman was killed ‌and her husband and others were wounded in one Israeli strike on the rooftop of their building in Gaza City, medics said. Another strike ‌killed a woman and wounded others in central Gaza's Nuseirat ‌refugee camp, they added.

The Israeli military said it struck a militant in Nuseirat, without giving further details. It did not immediately comment on the reported strike in ⁠Gaza ​City. Palestinian authorities say ⁠more than 73,000 people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched ⁠after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel in October 2023.

A US-brokered ​ceasefire agreed last year calls for the eventual reconstruction of ⁠the territory, but little progress has been made as negotiators have failed to agree ⁠terms ​for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw its troops. Israeli airstrikes have continued. At least 1,400 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed ⁠in Gaza since the ceasefire took effect, according to the territory's health ⁠officials, while ⁠the Israeli military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Israel and Hamas trade blame over responsibility for violations ‌of the ‌ceasefire agreement.