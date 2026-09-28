Putin extends term of Russian sovereign wealth fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev by five years, decree shows  

​Russian President ​Vladimir Putin has ‌extended Kirill ​Dmitriev's term as head of ‌Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund by five years, according to a presidential decree ‌published on Monday. The US-educated ‌investment banker is also a presidential envoy, who has represented Russia at ⁠high-level ​talks ⁠with the administration of US President Donald ⁠Trump.

Last week, Dmitriev travelled to the ​US for meetings with Trump envoys ⁠Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and ⁠others ​to discuss economic cooperation between Russia and the US, energy ⁠issues, and efforts to end the war ⁠in ⁠Ukraine, sources told Reuters.