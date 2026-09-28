Putin extends term of Russian sovereign wealth fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev by five years, decree shows
Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended Kirill Dmitriev's term as head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund by five years, according to a presidential decree published on Monday. The US-educated investment banker is also a presidential envoy, who has represented Russia at high-level talks with the administration of US President Donald Trump.
Last week, Dmitriev travelled to the US for meetings with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner and others to discuss economic cooperation between Russia and the US, energy issues, and efforts to end the war in Ukraine, sources told Reuters.