India trade minister to visit US for deal talks, New Delhi says

Reuters | Updated: 28-09-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 19:54 IST
India trade minister to visit US for deal talks, New Delhi says

India's trade minister ​will hold talks with ​his counterparts in ‌the United ​States over the next week to advance a proposed deal between the ‌two countries and finalise an interim agreement, the government said on Monday. Trade Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US from ‌September 29 to October 5, and also join a ‌G20 trade ministers' meeting in Wisconsin, at the invitation of US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, India's government said.

Piyush Goyal will "engage bilaterally with ⁠his ​counterpart from the ⁠United States as part of ongoing efforts to advance a balanced and ⁠mutually beneficial India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) and finalise an interim ​deal in line with the Joint Statement of 7 ⁠February 2026," the statement said. India and the US are yet to ⁠reach ​a consensus on a trade agreement, after months of talking, with New Delhi holding out for a ⁠better deal.

Earlier this month, India said it has told Washington ⁠that new ⁠measures to levy tariffs over the purchase of Russian oil could impact bilateral ties.

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