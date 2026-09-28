US, Iran set to hold separate talks with mediators on Monday or Tuesday, official says

Qatari mediators are ​likely to hold separate talks with Iranian Foreign Minister ​Abbas Araqchi in New York and with the ‌US ​side on Monday or Tuesday, an official briefed on the negotiations told Reuters, in a fresh push to end the war.

The talks are expected to focus on an ‌amended version of a seven-day proposal that Iran presented last week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. Araqchi remains in New York after attending the General Assembly. It was not immediately clear ‌who would represent the US side in the talks with mediators.

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency later confirmed that Araqchi ‌would meet the mediators in the US on Monday morning, New York time. The two sides will "examine the latest proposals and views regarding the current situation", ISNA added.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei told state media later on Monday that Araqchi's stay in New York had not been extended and ⁠that the ​foreign minister would return to Tehran ⁠according to his original schedule. Baghaei made no comment on the talks with mediators.

TRUMP HAS FLAGGED FURTHER TALKS THIS WEEK Iran's seven-day plan envisages ⁠an end to all hostilities in Iran and Lebanon, the unfreezing of billions of dollars' worth of Iranian assets, an end to sanctions ​on Iranian oil and the lifting of the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Tehran would then allow the reopening ⁠of the Strait of Hormuz, and the two sides would also resume talks on Iran's nuclear programme. US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he had ⁠rejected Iran's ​proposal, saying Tehran wanted a swift agreement because of the crippling economic pressure it is under.

However, he also told Axios on Sunday that he expected US negotiators to engage in further talks this week. Araqchi said on Sunday that ⁠mediators had not formally conveyed a US rejection to Tehran and that Iran was awaiting Washington's definitive position before deciding ⁠its next steps.

"Our conditions are ⁠clear, and any move toward reopening the Strait of Hormuz is contingent on these conditions being met," he said on Sunday, adding that only a negotiated solution could resolve the impasse.