Nigerian businessman Dangote says he aims to list fertiliser company next year
Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote said on Tuesday he hopes to list his group's fertiliser company Dangote Fertiliser Ltd sometime next year.
"Sometime next year we hope to list it. Let it be owned by the people," Dangote told an investors meeting at the Nairobi Securities Exchange. The fertiliser company aims to build six production lines with delivery expected between late 2028 and early 2029, with a target of 12 million metric tons annually, he said.
Dangote was speaking ahead of a groundbreaking ceremony in Kenya's Lamu for a planned 700,000-barrel-per-day oil refinery. He said the group had also opened a new shipping unit.