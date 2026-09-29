FBI official tells ShinyHunters hackers 'We know how to find you' following Dutch arrest

​An ​FBI official ‌has made an ​unusually public address to ‌the hacking group ShinyHunters, telling the cybercriminals that "we know how to ‌find you" following the arrest ‌of a Dutch man earlier this month.

The address was ⁠made ​in ⁠a video published Tuesday featuring Brett ⁠Leatherman, assistant director of the ​FBI's Cyber Division. In it, he ⁠said, "You know how to ⁠find ​us, and we know how to find you. ⁠I suggest you reach out ⁠first ⁠while the choice is still yours."