FBI official tells ShinyHunters hackers 'We know how to find you' following Dutch arrest

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 19:59 IST
FBI official tells ShinyHunters hackers 'We know how to find you' following Dutch arrest

​An ​FBI official ‌has made an ​unusually public address to ‌the hacking group ShinyHunters, telling the cybercriminals that "we know how to ‌find you" following the arrest ‌of a Dutch man earlier this month.

The address was ⁠made ​in ⁠a video published Tuesday featuring Brett ⁠Leatherman, assistant director of the ​FBI's Cyber Division. In it, he ⁠said, "You know how to ⁠find ​us, and we know how to find you. ⁠I suggest you reach out ⁠first ⁠while the choice is still yours."

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