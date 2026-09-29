FBI official tells ShinyHunters hackers 'We know how to find you' following Dutch arrest
An FBI official has made an unusually public address to the hacking group ShinyHunters, telling the cybercriminals that "we know how to find you" following the arrest of a Dutch man earlier this month.
The address was made in a video published Tuesday featuring Brett Leatherman, assistant director of the FBI's Cyber Division. In it, he said, "You know how to find us, and we know how to find you. I suggest you reach out first while the choice is still yours."