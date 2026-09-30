Russian air strikes kill 3, injure 7 in and around Kyiv, officials say

Russian air ​strikes killed three, including a ‌child, and ​injured another seven people in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and the surrounding ‌region early on Wednesday, officials said.

The attack has killed two and injured four in the capital, Kyiv City Military Administration said on ‌Telegram, and Mayor Vitali Klitschko said fires broke out, affecting private ‌houses along with a store and a warehouse. A Reuters witness heard explosions in the city.

Tymur Tkachenko, Kyiv regional governor, writing on Telegram, said that a ⁠Russian ​missile and ⁠a drone strike killed a child and injured three more people in the ⁠area, also damaging infrastructure facilities, houses, warehouses and cars. Ukraine's neighbours, European Union ​and NATO members Romania and Poland, have both scrambled military ⁠jets to protect their airspaces amid Russian attacks on Ukraine, according to defence ⁠ministry ​and armed forces statements on X.

Ukrainian drone attack on the Russian Samara region, an oil producing and refining hub ⁠some 1,100 km (684 miles) by road southeast from Moscow, has damaged private ⁠houses, Governor Vyacheslav ⁠Fedorishchev said on social media platform VK. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the reports.