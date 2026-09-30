Ethiopian Airlines to sign deal with Boeing for 10 B777 freighter aircraft
Ethiopian Airlines will later on Wednesday sign a deal with Boeing for 10 B777 freighter aircraft, a banner at the venue of a signing ceremony showed.
Ethiopian Airlines will later on Wednesday sign a deal with Boeing for 10 B777 freighter aircraft, a banner at the venue of a signing ceremony showed.
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