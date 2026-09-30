Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 15:08 IST
Russia issues nuclear warning to NATO as tensions rise in the Baltic

Russia has warned ‌NATO it would ​be ready to resort to nuclear weapons if the Western alliance attempted to cut off Kaliningrad, a Russian exclave that borders the Baltic Sea.

In a document sent to NATO and seen by ‌Reuters, Moscow accused the alliance of a "dangerous and reckless course" that entailed "high risks of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict". The document said this included the possibility "of Russian strikes against decision-making centers in the alliance's member states right from the outset of the conflict".

"Russia will be ready to use the entire ‌arsenal of forces and capabilities at its disposal, including nuclear weapons, in order to defend its territory should NATO countries undertake any attempt ‌aimed at isolating the Kaliningrad Region from the rest of the country," said the text, classed as a "non-paper" — diplomatic jargon for an informal document. In addition to the private warning, Russian embassies in at least three European countries have issued statements in the past three days accusing NATO of escalating tensions through military exercises and planning scenarios involving Kaliningrad. Russia also ⁠rejected ​Western allegations that it poses a ⁠threat to Europe.

The statements said Russia had no intention of attacking NATO countries but warned that any aggression against Kaliningrad — a heavily militarised Russian territory that is sandwiched between Poland ⁠and Lithuania — would be met with the strongest possible response. The warnings highlight a sharp rise in tension between Russia and European countries, which accuse Moscow of stepping up ​a "hybrid war" on the continent through acts including sabotage and arson.

Russia denies that, and rejects repeated statements by Western politicians that it ⁠is gearing up for a possible military attack on a NATO country. NATO DENOUNCES 'IRRESPONSIBLE NUCLEAR RHETORIC'

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed Russia had sent a non-paper to the alliance but did ⁠not ​disclose its contents. "We have sent a response, noting that NATO is a defensive Alliance and none of our activities or exercises pose a risk to any part of Russia. We strongly denounce the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric. We call on Russia to ⁠end its unprovoked war in Ukraine," she said.

A senior European defence official said: "(This is the) first time since (the) Cold War that Russia is ⁠threatening us like this. So this ⁠is serious." A NATO diplomat said: "I would say that the Russian letter is only another Russian attempt to intimidate Europeans, and that the response by NATO is firm and responsible. (It) reaffirms that we will not be dissuaded ‌from supporting Ukraine."

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