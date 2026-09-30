Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 16:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 16:06 IST
Israeli strikes kill five people in Gaza, medics say

Israeli strikes killed at least ​five Palestinians in two ​separate attacks in the ‌Gaza Strip on ​Wednesday, the territory's health officials said. Medics said an Israeli airstrike on a vehicle killed ‌at least four people and wounded 14 others in the Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood in Gaza City, while an earlier airstrike on an apartment elsewhere in ‌the city killed a woman.

The Israeli military did not immediately ‌comment on either of the reported strikes. Israel, which says Hamas has been rearming and launching attacks in violation of an October ceasefire, has stepped up strikes on the ⁠group ​in recent weeks.

Hamas ⁠has denied trying to carry out attacks or rebuild its arsenal and accuses Israel ⁠of undermining the Gaza peace deal. Last year's US-brokered ceasefire calls for eventual reconstruction ​of the territory. But little progress has been made as negotiators ⁠have failed to agree terms for Hamas to disarm and Israel to withdraw ⁠its ​troops.

Israeli airstrikes have continued. At least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire, according to the territory's health officials, ⁠while Israel says four of its soldiers have been killed. Palestinian authorities say ⁠more than 74,000 ⁠people have been killed in Israel's assault on Gaza, launched after Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in ‌southern Israel in ‌October 2023.

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