Experimental Lilly combination drug tops Zepbound in weight-loss trial

Eli Lilly said ‌on ​Wednesday its experimental combination weight-loss drug outperformed its blockbuster Zepbound in a head-to-head trial, intensifying the competition with Danish rival Novo Nordisk for new, more effective obesity therapies.

The Indianapolis-based drugmaker said patients with diabetes on the highest tested dose of EloraTZP, which combines tirzepatide and experimental drug eloralintide, lost an average of 23.3% of body weight over ‌48 weeks. That compared with 14.8% for patients on the highest dose of Zepbound in the mid-stage trial. Tirzepatide is the active ingredient in Zepbound as well as Lilly's diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Kenneth Custer, president of Lilly's cardiometabolic health division, said in an interview that he expected the combo drug would offer "the best balance of efficacy, safety, and tolerability" within Lilly's obesity portfolio and among competitors. He noted that the treatment produced significant weight loss in patients with diabetes, a group that historically ‌faces greater challenges with weight management.

Custer said it was possible the combination could produce even greater weight loss in later trials than retatrutide, another promising Lilly experimental obesity medication. In a late-stage trial, the highest dose ‌of retatrutide drove an average weight reduction of up to 28.3% over 80 weeks in patients without diabetes. EloraTZP also cut blood sugar levels, lowering A1C by up to 2.9% versus 2.4% for tirzepatide alone, according to data presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting in Milan.

Patients stopped taking EloraTZP in the trial at a rate of 10.8% to 27% depending on the severity of their side effects as multiple doses were tested. That compared with a dropout rate of 0% to 10.8% with eloralintide alone, 2.9% for tirzepatide and 16.7% ⁠for those who ​received a placebo. The most common side effects were mild ⁠to moderate gastrointestinal issues that occurred mainly during dose escalation and were more frequent in the combination arms than with either drug alone, the company said.

Lilly, in a press conference to discuss the results, said the higher discontinuation rate was due to patients ramping up doses ⁠of two drugs at once. It said the company will improve escalation schedules in longer, late-stage trials. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

The results raise the stakes in a fight between Lilly and Novo for share of the global weight-loss market forecast by some analysts to reach $100 ​billion to $150 billion annually by the end of the decade. Novo is on track to launch the first combination obesity drug, CagriSema, early next year. Expectations for that medication took a hit in February when ⁠it fell short of Lilly's high-dose tirzepatide in a head-to-head trial, despite achieving a 23% average weight reduction over 84 weeks.

Novo's fortunes have reversed sharply from its days of dominating the market with the 2021 arrival of powerful obesity drug Wegovy that propelled its valuation above $600 billion. ⁠The Danish ​drugmaker's shares have tumbled more than 70% from their record highs in the face of stiff competition from US rival Lilly. Eli Lilly executives said it was too early to determine the ideal patient profile for its combination therapy, but noted it could serve individuals needing 20% to 30% weight loss, or those who fail to achieve their goals on Zepbound, by targeting a hormone pathway linked to hunger and thoughts about food.

Eloralintide belongs to ⁠a class of drugs known as selective amylin receptor agonists, which target a different hormone than GLP-1 Zepbound. In the multi-arm EloraTZP trial of 367 obese or overweight adults with type 2 diabetes in the US and ⁠Argentina, eloralintide alone led to an average weight loss of ⁠12.3% on the second highest dose tested, and 11.1% on the highest, while those taking a placebo lost just 3%.

The company said it plans to start late-stage trials for EloraTZP in the fourth quarter of 2026, while late-stage trials of eloralintide in obese and overweight patients with and without diabetes were ongoing. "Obesity and type 2 diabetes ‌are interconnected, and we are seeing the ‌potential benefit of targeting multiple hormonal pathways to address both," said Liana Billings, the study's lead researcher.