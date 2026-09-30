Alpine skiing-After Olympic sweep, Swiss Von Allmen shrugs off pressure ahead of new season

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 21:10 IST
Alpine skiing-After Olympic sweep, Swiss Von Allmen shrugs off pressure ahead of new season

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen said he has nothing to prove heading into his first season since his surprise triple-gold triumph ‌at the Winter Olympics in February.

But the 25-year-old, known for his cool nerves, had to take a deep breath before fielding questions at a media event in Switzerland on Wednesday. "I ski for myself, so I don't have to prove anything to anyone, nor do I ‌have to live up to any expectations the public might have, do I?" Von Allmen said.

At his first Winter Olympics, ‌Von Allmen won gold medals in men's downhill and super-G and the team combined race, beating Swiss favourite and teammate Marco Odermatt in the first two events. After a summer break in his small hometown in Switzerland with plenty of motocross, the trained carpenter said not much had changed in his daily life, ⁠though being ​a public figure is something he ⁠was not entirely comfortable with yet.

Milano-Cortina still plays on his mind but Von Allmen said he was actively trying to concentrate on the new season, aiming ⁠at improving consistency in his technique. TEAMMATE RIVALRY IS ON

When asked about reigning World Cup overall champion Odermatt's extra determination to beat him next season, ​Von Allmen had to consider his answer carefully. "No, I think it's largely the same," he said, adding that the ⁠two have always gone down separate paths when it came to skiing.

Odermatt, who secured nine World Cup victories last season across three disciplines and won a fifth ⁠consecutive ​overall title, returned home with three medals but no gold from Milano-Cortina. Odermatt, carrying a slight muscle injury, listed "winning as many races as possible" as his goal for the coming season.

In the storm of the Games, Von Allmen had said his victories felt ⁠like being in a movie. "You can imagine it a bit like when you go to the cinema to watch a film, ⁠and then you reflect back on ⁠the film later," Von Allmen said.

The World Cup season begins in Solden, Austria on October 24 with a women's giant slalom. For Von Allmen, the first World Cup race of the season will ‌likely be the men's ‌super-G at Copper Mountain, Colorado, in November.

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