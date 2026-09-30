Slovak PM Fico's party calls on coalition to end disputes as government frays
Slovakia's main ruling party Smer-SSD said on Wednesday that maintaining the government's majority required a large effort and called on partners to keep internal disputes out of policy.
The comments came after a junior party in the leftist-nationalist coalition on Tuesday voted with the parliamentary opposition to dismiss a minister, raising questions about the survival of pro-Russian Prime Minister Robert Fico's government a year before elections.