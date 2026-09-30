Slovak PM Fico's party calls on coalition to end disputes as government frays

​Slovakia's main ​ruling ‌party Smer-SSD said ​on Wednesday that ‌maintaining the government's majority required a large effort and ‌called on partners ‌to keep internal disputes out of policy.

The comments came ⁠after ​a ⁠junior party in the leftist-nationalist ⁠coalition on Tuesday voted ​with the parliamentary opposition to ⁠dismiss a minister, raising questions ⁠about ​the survival of pro-Russian Prime ⁠Minister Robert Fico's government a ⁠year ⁠before elections.