IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2026 15:30 IST
IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Oct 1 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories ​from around the world. Below are some stories from this ​week selected by our editors, as well as ‌explanatory ​context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

In West Bank art centre, ‌Palestinian children paint hopes beyond checkpoints JERUSALEM - On the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian woman has transformed her home into an art centre where children use drawing to process their experiences of settler violence and Israeli military raids.

(ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/WEST BANK-CHILDREN (TV, PIX) , 549 words) Kashmir's ‌600-year-old wedding-feast tradition adapts to modern times

SRINAGAR - As autumn approaches, the rhythmic thud of wooden mallets pounding lamb meat can ‌be heard across Indian Kashmir as cooks prepare a traditional meal served at weddings - a multi-course mutton feast called Wazwan. (INDIA-KASHMIR/WAZWAN (PIX, TV) , 314 words) Trapped in inferno after Russian strike, Ukrainian scientist climbed to safety

KYIV - Ihor Malchevsky focused solely on his family as he peered over the edge of his third-floor office window, thick black ⁠smoke ​billowing behind him after a Russian ⁠drone smashed into the historic building setting it ablaze. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ATTACK-KYIV-SURVIVOR (TV, PIX) , 471 words) Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction

LONDON - A ⁠collection of 12 long-unseen paintings, including works by Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cezanne and Claude Monet, is expected to fetch around $450 million when it ​goes on sale in New York in November. (ART-AUCTION/BLAQUIER-ARRIETA COLLECTION (TV, PIX) , 454 words) Shark stranded in South Korean canal draws 600,000 ⁠visitors as rescue bid fails

SEOUL - A shark stranded in a canal in the South Korean port of Busan has become the country's latest wildlife sensation, with the ⁠city ​saying about 600,000 people have flocked to see it over the past two weeks. (SOUTHKOREA-SHARK/ (PIX, TV) , 317 words) Mexico's National Guard debuts tiny Chihuahua recruit

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 - Comando may be tiny, but Mexico's National Guard is giving him a very big role. ⁠Outfitted with miniature goggles, a fitted tactical vest, a helmet and even a petite head-mounted camera, the 7-kilogram (15-pound) Chihuahua has become the most ⁠unusual — and smallest — canine ⁠member of the force.(MEXICO-NATIONALGUARD/DOG (PIX, TV) , 324 words) EXPLANATORY CONTENT

EXPLAINER-What is red-dyed diesel and can it help lower prices, as Trump wants? FACTBOX-US states take steps to curb diesel and gasoline prices

FACTBOX-Weight-loss drug developers line up ‌to tap lucrative market ‌as competition heats up FACTBOX-Six big takeaways from a turbulent week ​of UN diplomacy

(Compiled by Aurora Ellis)

TRENDING

1
US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

US forces exit Iraq, emboldening Iran's proxies and Islamic State

Global
2
North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blast

North Korea says South Korea to pay a price for shifting blame for mine blas...

Global
3
US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

US Senate blocks measure demanding report on rights violations in West Bank

Global
4
China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

China vows response if EU introduces moves targeting Chinese trade

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Better Roads for Less: Brazil’s Performance Contracts Offer a New Playbook for Highway Investment

Can Automation Keep China’s Factories at Home and Rewrite the Future of Global Manufacturing?

Finance, Technology and Better Jobs: The Forces Reshaping Human Development in West Africa

The Tariff Trap: How Protectionism Could Cost the US While Reshaping World Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026