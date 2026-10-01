IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Oct 1 - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories ​from around the world. Below are some stories from this ​week selected by our editors, as well as ‌explanatory ​context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

In West Bank art centre, ‌Palestinian children paint hopes beyond checkpoints JERUSALEM - On the outskirts of Hebron in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian woman has transformed her home into an art centre where children use drawing to process their experiences of settler violence and Israeli military raids.

(ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/WEST BANK-CHILDREN (TV, PIX) , 549 words) Kashmir's ‌600-year-old wedding-feast tradition adapts to modern times

SRINAGAR - As autumn approaches, the rhythmic thud of wooden mallets pounding lamb meat can ‌be heard across Indian Kashmir as cooks prepare a traditional meal served at weddings - a multi-course mutton feast called Wazwan. (INDIA-KASHMIR/WAZWAN (PIX, TV) , 314 words) Trapped in inferno after Russian strike, Ukrainian scientist climbed to safety

KYIV - Ihor Malchevsky focused solely on his family as he peered over the edge of his third-floor office window, thick black ⁠smoke ​billowing behind him after a Russian ⁠drone smashed into the historic building setting it ablaze. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ATTACK-KYIV-SURVIVOR (TV, PIX) , 471 words) Long-unseen works by Van Gogh, Cezanne, Monet estimated at $450 million before auction

LONDON - A ⁠collection of 12 long-unseen paintings, including works by Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cezanne and Claude Monet, is expected to fetch around $450 million when it ​goes on sale in New York in November. (ART-AUCTION/BLAQUIER-ARRIETA COLLECTION (TV, PIX) , 454 words) Shark stranded in South Korean canal draws 600,000 ⁠visitors as rescue bid fails

SEOUL - A shark stranded in a canal in the South Korean port of Busan has become the country's latest wildlife sensation, with the ⁠city ​saying about 600,000 people have flocked to see it over the past two weeks. (SOUTHKOREA-SHARK/ (PIX, TV) , 317 words) Mexico's National Guard debuts tiny Chihuahua recruit

MEXICO CITY, Sept 29 - Comando may be tiny, but Mexico's National Guard is giving him a very big role. ⁠Outfitted with miniature goggles, a fitted tactical vest, a helmet and even a petite head-mounted camera, the 7-kilogram (15-pound) Chihuahua has become the most ⁠unusual — and smallest — canine ⁠member of the force.(MEXICO-NATIONALGUARD/DOG (PIX, TV) , 324 words) EXPLANATORY CONTENT

EXPLAINER-What is red-dyed diesel and can it help lower prices, as Trump wants? FACTBOX-US states take steps to curb diesel and gasoline prices

FACTBOX-Weight-loss drug developers line up ‌to tap lucrative market ‌as competition heats up FACTBOX-Six big takeaways from a turbulent week ​of UN diplomacy

(Compiled by Aurora Ellis)