Dominican Republic to withdraw embassy from Nicaragua after it bans opposition from elections

The ​Dominican Republic ​will withdraw its ‌embassy from ​Nicaragua, the Caribbean country's Foreign Minister ‌Victor Bisono said on Friday at a meeting of regional diplomats ‌who made a joint call ‌on Nicaragua to restore civic liberties. "I announce the Dominican Republic's decision ⁠to ​withdraw our ⁠embassy from our brother nation of ⁠Nicaragua as long as the conditions ​we have denounced persist," Bisono ⁠said.

The OAS meeting was called after ⁠Nicaragua's ​government, which has heavily restricted civil liberties since a ⁠wave of protests in 2018, banned ⁠its ⁠opposition from future elections.