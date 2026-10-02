Dominican Republic to withdraw embassy from Nicaragua after it bans opposition from elections

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 22:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 22:23 IST
Dominican Republic to withdraw embassy from Nicaragua after it bans opposition from elections

The ​Dominican Republic ​will withdraw its ‌embassy from ​Nicaragua, the Caribbean country's Foreign Minister ‌Victor Bisono said on Friday at a meeting of regional diplomats ‌who made a joint call ‌on Nicaragua to restore civic liberties. "I announce the Dominican Republic's decision ⁠to ​withdraw our ⁠embassy from our brother nation of ⁠Nicaragua as long as the conditions ​we have denounced persist," Bisono ⁠said.

The OAS meeting was called after ⁠Nicaragua's ​government, which has heavily restricted civil liberties since a ⁠wave of protests in 2018, banned ⁠its ⁠opposition from future elections.

TRENDING

1
The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Compliance
Blog

The Hidden Gatekeepers of China–Africa Trade: Standards, Quality and Complia...

Global
2
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
3
Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Second judge blocks Trump's $100,000 fee for new H-1B worker visas

Global
4
US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woman in 200 years

US Supreme Court sides with Tennessee to allow its first execution of a woma...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

When Family Law Shapes the Economy: Chile’s Divorce Reform Offers Lessons for Policymakers

From Oil Shale to Wind Power: Estonia’s High-Stakes Plan for Cheaper, Secure Electricity

From Debt Pressure to AfCFTA: Africa Searches for a New Formula to Finance Growth and Jobs

Building Resilience Before Crisis Hits: Asia-Pacific Reimagines the Future of Social Protection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026