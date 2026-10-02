Dominican Republic to withdraw embassy from Nicaragua after it bans opposition from elections
The Dominican Republic will withdraw its embassy from Nicaragua, the Caribbean country's Foreign Minister Victor Bisono said on Friday at a meeting of regional diplomats who made a joint call on Nicaragua to restore civic liberties. "I announce the Dominican Republic's decision to withdraw our embassy from our brother nation of Nicaragua as long as the conditions we have denounced persist," Bisono said.
The OAS meeting was called after Nicaragua's government, which has heavily restricted civil liberties since a wave of protests in 2018, banned its opposition from future elections.