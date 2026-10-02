Cricket-Pretorius smashes highest ever score in T20 cricket

Reuters | Updated: 02-10-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 02-10-2026 23:49 IST
Cricket-Pretorius smashes highest ever score in T20 cricket

Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed ​188 not out ​from 79 ‌balls for ​South Africa’s Titans franchise against the Knights in a ‌domestic CSA T20 Challenge fixture on Friday, the most runs by a batter in a single ‌innings in the 20-over format. Pretorius launched 13 ‌sixes and 15 fours as he passed the previous top mark of 175 not out by ⁠former ​West Indies ⁠international Chris Gayle for the Royal Challengers Bangalore against ⁠the Pune Warriors in the Indian Premier League ​in 2013.

Pretorius, 20, was well on course ⁠for a double-ton but ran out of overs as ⁠the ​Titans finished their innings on 267 for three. The left-hander has been in form ⁠of late but also blighted by injury. His ⁠previous ⁠innings was a 53-ball 101 for South Africa in a T20 international ‌against ‌Namibia last month.

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