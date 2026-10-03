​The Northern Bridge across ​the Dnipro river in ‌Kyiv was ​hit during a Russian air attack on Saturday, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, amid an ‌escalation in strikes on infrastructure in the Ukrainian capital.

Emergency services were deployed to the scene, the mayor said, and traffic across the bridge ‌from the east to the west bank was suspended following damage ‌to the road surface and the overhead trolleybus cables. There were no casualties reported. In the past two days, the Southern Bridge has been struck several times ⁠by ​Russian drones, ⁠forcing the temporary suspension of traffic across it and two other bridges across the vast ⁠Dnipro river.

Over a third of the capital's 3 million residents lived ​on the east, or "left", bank of the Dnipro before Russia's ⁠2022 invasion, but the vast majority work on the western, or "right", bank where most ⁠government ​institutions and companies are. Memories of last winter, the worst of the war, are prominent in residents' minds after Russia launched ⁠last week what was seen in Ukraine as the first salvo of ⁠an expected ⁠winter bombing campaign against power facilities supplying the capital.

Moscow has previously denied systematically targeting civilians as part ‌of its ‌bombing campaigns.